GOP Senators Rip Biden's CFPB Chief As Rogue Partisan

By Jon Hill (April 26, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The gloves came off Tuesday as Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee slammed Rohit Chopra's leadership of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, accusing him of trying to unilaterally enlarge the agency's authority and comparing his tenure to that of a European absolute monarch. At an oversight hearing, Chopra spent much of his time on defense as the committee's Republicans harshly criticized his first six months as CFPB director, which has adopted a more aggressive regulatory posture toward banks and other financial industry players during the Biden administration. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, seen last month, was accused Tuesday, among...

