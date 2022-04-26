Ranchers Fear Retaliation From Meat Industry, Senator Says

By Nadia Dreid (April 26, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Cattle ranchers in Nebraska were too afraid of retribution to appear before Congress to testify about the increasing consolidation in the industry, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said Tuesday at a committee hearing examining a pair of bills aimed at addressing market power imbalance in the meatpacking space. Even though the Cornhusker State is known for its beef production — its citizens boasted license plates that read "The Beef State" in the 1950s and 1960s — industry group Nebraska Cattlemen told the senator in a letter that none of its members were willing to risk being punished for anything they might tell...

