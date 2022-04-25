ND Pot Legalization Campaign Cleared To Gather Signatures

By Sam Reisman (April 25, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- North Dakota's secretary of state has approved the language of a proposed ballot referendum to legalize recreational adult use of marijuana, advocates announced Monday. The approval by North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger of the format and language of the petition paves the way for the campaign backing the effort, New Approach North Dakota, to gather the necessary signatures to put the question before voters in November. "This approval process represents the culmination of months of hard work, and we're excited to begin talking with voters and collecting signatures," said David Owen, New Approach's campaign manager, in a statement. "It's...

