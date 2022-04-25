6th Circ. Frees Two Cos. In $49M Mich. Superfund Cost Suit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 25, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday said International Paper Co. and Weyerhaeuser Co. are not liable for any part of a $49 million Superfund cleanup in Michigan, leaving Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP and NCR Corp. to pick up the tab. A unanimous three-judge panel overturned a Michigan federal judge who in 2018 apportioned liability to all four companies. The appeals court said the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act's statute of limitations prevents Georgia-Pacific from collecting costs related to cleaning up the Kalamazoo River Superfund site from International Paper and Weyerhaeuser. The site is contaminated with PCBs from decades of use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS