SEC Alum Trio Join Kirkland's Investment Funds Practice

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 25, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has hired a trio of former high-ranking U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials, growing its investment funds regulatory practice as the firm's clients prepare to potentially face new SEC rules and heightened scrutiny of investment advisers and funds. The firm announced Monday that Diane Blizzard, a former associate director for rulemaking in the agency's Division of Investment Management; Melissa Gainor, who led the investment adviser regulation office in the Division of Investment Management; and Dan Kahl, who was the acting director of the Division of Examinations, have all joined the firm as partners. In a statement, Jon...

