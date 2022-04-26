Allergy Co. Claims Trimmed As Untimely In Conspiracy Suit

By Matthew Perlman (April 26, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal court has trimmed fraud claims and claims for interfering with certain contracts as untimely in a suit from an allergy testing and immunotherapy outfit accusing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and other insurers of conspiring to keep it out of the market. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier issued an order Monday partially granting summary judgment motions from the insurers and AllMed Healthcare Management Inc., a reviewer of denied coverage that allegedly participated in the scheme. The order dismissed a claim for fraud after the judge found it came too late and claims for interference with contracts...

