Justices' Jurisdiction Review Could Prove 'Seismic' To Cos.

By Hannah Albarazi (April 26, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Monday to take up a case about the reach of a Pennsylvania law could have a "seismic impact" on corporate litigation if the justices rule that a state can exercise jurisdiction over companies registered to do business there, legal experts told Law360. The underlying case concerns former railroad worker Robert Mallory's attempt to use Pennsylvania's courts to hold the Norfolk Southern Railway Co. liable for the colon cancer he developed after being exposed to chemicals during his two decades of work for the railroad in Virginia and Ohio. While neither Mallory nor Norfolk Southern have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS