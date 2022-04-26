Arkansas Says EPA Objected Too Late To Pollution Permit

By Clark Mindock (April 26, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Arkansas says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency waited too long to complain about a pollution discharge permit for a regional wastewater authority and wants the courts to force the agency to withdraw its objections. The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment's Division of Environmental Quality told a federal court in the state the EPA overshot by hundreds of days its deadline to object to a draft National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit under the Clean Water Act, despite ample opportunity to comment before then. The permit was issued to the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority. The state said Friday the EPA's objections...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS