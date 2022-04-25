Norwegian Investor's Creditors Cite Jurisdiction In $50M Row

By Jeff Montgomery (April 25, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- An old Delaware Chancery Court battle over Norwegian billionaire investor Alexander Vik's alleged shuffling of more than $50 million to a company in Pennsylvania to duck collection on a U.K. judgment churned up new arguments Monday on jurisdiction over partnerships versus over their cash. Arguing before Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III, Deutsche Bank AG asserted that the Chancery Court has in rem jurisdiction over cash allegedly held in Pennsylvania accounts that could cover part of a larger, $235 million judgment in 2010 against Vik, even without in personam, or personal, jurisdiction, over the out-of-state holders. With interest, the amount at stake...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS