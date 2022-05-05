Eligibility Law Keeps Evolving As American Axle Awaits SG

By Dani Kass (May 5, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been waiting more than a full year for the federal government to weigh in on a contentious patent eligibility case that left the Federal Circuit messily divided. During that period, patent eligibility law has continued developing, and here, Law360 recaps some of the bigger updates you should know. The justices on May 3, 2021, asked the solicitor general to file a brief in American Axle v. Neapco. American Axle is appealing a Federal Circuit decision invalidating its driveshaft patent for covering a law of nature, and its petition is one of many submitted each year asking the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS