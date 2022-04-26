Pass Laws To Protect Access To Cash, Consumer Group Says

By Joel Poultney (April 26, 2022, 1:53 PM BST) -- Legislation is needed to avoid an imminent collapse in consumer access to ready money, a campaign group said on Tuesday, as it highlighted a sharp decline in the number of bank branches and cash machines across Britain. Consumer campaign group Which? urged the government to make good on its commitment to protect people affected by branch closures and removal of ATMs by introducing legislation to ensure continued physical access to banks and free-to-use cash machines. Which? also said that the Financial Conduct Authority should take over supervision of branch closures and become the "key regulator" to protect cash services. Almost a...

