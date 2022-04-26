Gov't Scraps Controversial EU Motor Insurance Law

By Martin Croucher (April 26, 2022, 11:15 AM BST) -- A controversial European legal precedent that would have required Britons to take out motor insurance for vehicles used on private land has taken a step closer to being erased from the statute books after a bill was passed by Parliament. The law, if maintained, would have extended the definition of a motor vehicle and required cover for golf buggies and ride-on lawnmowers, the ministry has said. (iStock.com/CandyRetriever) The Department for Transport said that the law would also have extended the definition of a motor vehicle, requiring cover for ride-on lawnmowers, golf buggies and mobility scooters. But the bill scotching such a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS