London Tops World For Financial Services Investment In '21

By Dawood Fakhir (April 26, 2022, 5:43 PM BST) -- London's finance firms attracted the most foreign direct investment in the world in 2021, helped primarily by the financial technology sector, the body which runs the capital's financial district said Tuesday. Fintech firms accounted for a third of London's foreign direct investment, the City of London Corp. said, with the Square Mile attracting more than 110 financial and professional services projects in the previous year. This compares with 104 in Dubai and 103 in Singapore, while New York captured 54 projects and Paris 51. "It comes as no surprise that London continues to lead the world as the top destination for investment...

