Swiss Lenders Urged To Join Carbon-Cutting Banking Groups

By Dawood Fakhir (April 26, 2022, 2:53 PM BST) -- The Swiss Bankers Association urged its members on Tuesday to join international net-zero carbon alliances and other initiatives that help to cut emissions in the banking sector and support measures to reduce the impact of global warming. The banking body said it joined the Net-Zero Banking Alliance this month to highlight the importance of such groups in meeting the global goals of a climate-friendly economy. The industry group said that international net-zero alliances are the way forward for its members as they strive to hit emissions targets. Such alliances, which also include the Net-Zero Asset Managers initiative, set targets for members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS