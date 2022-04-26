Irish Financial Regulator Seeks Members For Climate Forum

By Irene Madongo (April 26, 2022, 2:38 PM BST) -- The Central Bank of Ireland has invited financial firms to apply to be part of a group that will help to design industry best-practice on climate change as it looks to focus more on environmental risks. The watchdog said on Monday that businesses and industry bodies can apply between now and May 20, to become a member of the Climate Risk and Sustainable Finance Forum, which is set to hold its first meeting in June. The first meeting will look at establishing a framework for key matters that affect the financial sector, according to the central bank. The forum, which will...

