Almost 900K Insurance Calls Handled In Deal To Help Elderly

By Ronan Barnard (April 26, 2022, 3:25 PM BST) -- A service set up by the insurance sector and the government to help elderly consumers find travel and motor cover has reached its 10th anniversary, with almost 900,000 people seeking its advice, according to a brokers' association. The British Insurance Brokers association, known as BIBA, said on Monday that its "signposting agreement" with the government and the Association of British Insurers, a trade body, has prompted more than 860,000 inquiries on its Find Insurance Service. Under the agreement, insurers are required to refer, or signpost, any customer who is above their upper age limit to an alternative company, which should give...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS