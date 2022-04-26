Watchdog Opens Consultation On Workplace Pensions Data

By Ashish Sareen (April 26, 2022, 5:56 PM BST) -- The European Union's insurance watchdog has launched a consultation as it seeks responses from the sector on how best to get more information on occupational pensions companies from the national regulators of member states. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said on Monday that it wants to improve the level of reporting of data about providers of workplace pensions, with a focus on "emerging risks and new challenges" seen by regulators and the industry. EIOPA adopted a decision on making regular requests to national regulators for information about the retirement plans in April 2018. Its board of supervisors approved amendments...

