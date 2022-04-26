Davis Polk Unveils Hybrid Plan For May Office Return

By Emily Lever (April 26, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has announced its return-to-office policy, becoming the latest BigLaw firm to require attendance at the office for three days out of the week, the firm confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Tuesday. Davis Polk will mandate all lawyers to work from the office "three or four" days a week starting May 2, with attendance explicitly required on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays "for the indefinite future," according to an internal memo first published by Above The Law. The memo does not mention whether employees returning to the office must be vaccinated. An increasing number of firms are transitioning...

