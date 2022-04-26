Justices Weigh Fed. Courts' Ability To Order Inmate Transport

By Jack Karp (April 26, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The justices on Tuesday wrestled with whether a federal court can order a state prison to transport an inmate to a hospital for an examination the prisoner wants to use to challenge his death sentence. In Shoop v. Twyford, the second capital case the U.S. Supreme Court has heard this week, the justices questioned whether an Ohio federal court had the authority to use the All Writs Act to order a prison warden to transport Raymond Twyford III to a medical facility for brain imaging that Twyford hopes could help get him a new trial or other post-conviction relief. Twyford, who...

