BoE Says Banking Buffers Could Be Simplified

By Najiyya Budaly (April 26, 2022, 5:06 PM BST) -- A deputy governor of the Bank of England proposed on Tuesday a single capital buffer, in a radical simplification of the existing system, which he said would ensure that banks continue lending in economic downturns such as the COVID-19 crisis. Sam Woods proposed his "Bufferati," which he said was a simple framework that would force banks to hold enough capital in their coffers to absorb losses and preserve financial stability during market downturns. Under his hypothetical plan, banks would hold a single buffer of common equity of an amount above a "low minimum requirement," which would be released in times of...

