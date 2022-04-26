Susman Godfrey Tops Cravath For New Associate Bonuses

By Ryan Boysen (April 26, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Litigation boutique Susman Godfrey LLP has upped its associate starting bonuses to $125,000 for new hires who have clerked for a federal judge, beating the current BigLaw market rate set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP as an industry-wide scramble for legal talent continues to heat up. In a statement put out Monday, Susman Godfrey said all incoming associates who have clerked for one year on a federal court will receive the new $125,000 bonus, while those who have clerked for two years will receive $150,000. Associates who have clerked for the U.S. Supreme Court will receive "an additional bonus and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS