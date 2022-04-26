Ga. Judicial Investigator Urges Better Social Media Training

By Rosie Manins (April 26, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Georgia judges need better education on appropriate social media use, an investigator with the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia said in a special concurrence to an order dismissing a case over a state trial court judge's Facebook post. JQC hearing panel member Richard L. Hyde said in his special concurrence Monday that the commission's case against Cherokee County Superior Court Judge David Cannon Jr. raised the "significant" question of to what extent, if any, do Georgia judges leave their First Amendment rights to free speech at the courthouse door. Judge Cannon faced ethics charges, brought in July, over his public Facebook...

