Thomson Reuters Can't Escape Counterclaims In Westlaw Suit

By Tiffany Hu (April 26, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Legal research startup Ross Intelligence can pursue counterclaims that Thomson Reuters uses anti-competitive practices to maintain its subsidiary Westlaw's market dominance, although it failed to show that the bigger rival pursued "sham litigation" against it, a Delaware federal judge ruled Tuesday. In a mixed ruling for Thomson Reuters Corp., U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark refused to toss out Ross' counterclaims that Thomson Reuters violated federal antitrust law by illegally tying its legal search tools to its public law database products to block others like Ross from threatening Thomson Reuters' "monopoly position in the legal search platforms market." Ross argued that...

