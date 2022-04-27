Lateral Hires May Be Cooling Down Despite Busy Start In '22

By Xiumei Dong (April 27, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The pace of law firm lateral recruitment picked up this year compared with the start of last year but fell short from the prior quarter as the hiring frenzy for associate talent begins to cool off, according to numbers provided by legal data company Firm Prospects LLC. The company, which tracks lateral moves among 2,500 firms, said overall lateral hiring activity in the first quarter of 2022 climbed around 18% compared with the same period in 2021, reaching nearly 6,000 lateral hires. However, that number represented a 7% fall compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, which recorded more than 6,400...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS