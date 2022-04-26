Del. Chancellor OKs Partial Stay Of Anthem Deal Escrow Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (April 26, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The chancellor of Delaware Chancery Court ordered a partial stay Tuesday in a former HealthSun Plan shareholder agent's suit for release of more than $20 million escrowed after Anthem Corp.'s acquisition of the insurer, pending court review of a U.S. Department of Justice stay request and responses to seller discovery demands. Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, in a ruling from the bench, also directed Anthem to answer by Aug. 1 an amended complaint filed by Shareholder Representative Services seeking the release of money held back from the sale based on Anthem's allegations of potential False Claims Act liability risks. In the...

