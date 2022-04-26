Biden Admin. Shrinks Available Arctic Drilling Area

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 26, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Land Management has drastically reduced the amount of land available for oil and gas drilling in Arctic Alaska, and introduced new environmental protections intended to reduce the possibility of damage from development. On Monday, the BLM rolled back a 2020 Trump administration plan that would have opened up about 18.6 million acres, or 82% of the Alaska National Petroleum Reserve, or NPR-A, to energy exploration and production. The BLM said that plan did not comply with President Joe Biden's day one executive order on climate change, which directed federal agencies to "promote and protect our public health and...

