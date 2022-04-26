Senate Confirms Brainard As Federal Reserve Vice Chair

By James Arkin (April 26, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed Lael Brainard as vice chair of the Federal Reserve Tuesday in a bipartisan vote elevating her to the Fed's No. 2 position. The vote was 52-43 with several Republicans in support and multiple senators absent. Brainard has served on the Fed's Board of Governors since 2014 and previously served at the U.S. Department of the Treasury during the Obama administration. President Joe Biden nominated her in November to the vice chair position while at the same time renominating Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the central bank. Biden has also nominated Lisa Cook and Philip...

