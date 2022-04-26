Gensler Pushes For 1-Minute Bond-Trade Reporting Deadline

By Tom Zanki (April 26, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler on Tuesday floated the idea of speeding up the reporting deadlines of certain bond trades to one minute, among several ideas aimed at making the nation's vast fixed-income market more visible and up to date. Current rules governing the over-the-counter fixed-income market require such trades be reported within 15 minutes. Information about these trades are disseminated by TRACE, or the Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine, a vehicle developed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board has a similar tool involving the dissemination of municipal bond data. Both the FINRA...

