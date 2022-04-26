Jurisdiction Concerns Require Ch. 11 Complaint In Dam Case

By Vince Sullivan (April 26, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said Tuesday she could not entertain a motion from bankrupt Chilean hydroelectric dam developer Alto Maipo to assume a power purchase agreement with a customer because she did not have jurisdiction to force a ruling on the customer. During a videoconference hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said Alto Maipo Delaware LLC would need to commence an adversary proceeding in order to assume the contract with copper mine Minera Los Pelambres because there was an ongoing dispute about whether the debtor had defaulted on the deal to provide power to the operation. "I simply am not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS