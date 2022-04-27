Takeaways On Fed's Central Bank Digital Currency Proposal

By Nicole DeSantis (April 27, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- There was a time when digital technology was the up-and-coming technology in television, and now high-definition television is a given and widely enjoyed by masses of media watchers. Now the word "digital" is making its foray into the financial world, and fancy it or fear it, it appears here to stay. This article explores the long-awaited discussion paper issued by the board of the Federal Reserve System, or FRB, on the potential application of a central bank digital currency, or CBDC. The article also includes key considerations from the recent executive order signed by President Joe Biden on March 9, which directs various...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS