Ark. Consulting Firm Wants Out Of Medical Pot Biz Suit

By Katryna Perera (April 27, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A consulting firm being sued by an Arkansas medical marijuana applicant urged a federal judge to toss the claims against it, arguing that it did not exist until two years after the events that form the basis of the complaint. Public Consulting Group Holdings Inc. filed a motion to dismiss and a supporting brief in Arkansas federal court on Tuesday. PCGH and its subsidiary Public Consulting Group Inc., which was converted to Public Consulting Group LLC in 2020, were sued by cannabis company Absolute Essence LLC earlier this month. Absolute Essence claims the firm — which state regulators hired to score...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS