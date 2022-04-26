Biden Issues Clemency For Federal Cannabis Offenders

By Sam Reisman (April 26, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he had issued the first pardons and sentence commutations of his administration, including clemency for nine people convicted of nonviolent marijuana crimes, but industry advocates said there was room to do more. "Today, I am pardoning three people who have demonstrated their commitment to rehabilitation and are striving every day to give back and contribute to their communities," Biden said in a statement. "I am also commuting the sentences of 75 people who are serving long sentences for nonviolent drug offenses, many of whom have been serving on home confinement during the COVID pandemic."...

