Garland Tells Lawmakers DOJ's Approach To Pot Unchanged

By Sam Reisman (April 26, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland told Congress on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice still considers enforcement of federal marijuana policy to be a low priority, in keeping with the largely hands-off approach prosecutors have taken toward the industry for years. Garland made the comments at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing in response to a question from Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, about whether the DOJ would reinstate a policy granting prosecutors discretion not to target entities engaged in state-legal cannabis sales. Schatz seemed to ask Garland whether the DOJ would revive a 2013 guidance memorandum, generally known as the Cole...

