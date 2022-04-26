Doug Jones Rejoins ArentFox After Jackson Confirmation Job

By Madison Arnold (April 26, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Senator Doug Jones returned to ArentFox Schiff LLP after his stint as President Joe Biden's nomination adviser for legislative affairs during the confirmation process of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. The firm announced Jones' return last week after his temporary leave of absence to advise President Biden as well as help guide Judge Jackson during the lengthy process that included Senate meetings, interviews and confirmation hearings. Jones has since rejoined ArentFox Schiff 's government relations and government enforcement and white collar groups. "Doug is an outstanding and highly regarded attorney and policy advisor, and his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS