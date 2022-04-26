FDA Allows NJOY E-Cigs To Stay On Market

By Emily Field (April 26, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said certain NJOY e-cigarettes can be legally marketed, while determining other vaping products made by the company need to be taken off the shelves. The FDA said it had granted marketing orders to NJOY LLC for its Ace e-cigarette products, which are closed systems and come ready to vape. While the agency said the products can be legally marketed, it noted the order doesn't mean they are safe or approved by the agency. "All tobacco products are harmful and potentially addictive," the FDA said. "Those who do not use tobacco products shouldn't start."...

