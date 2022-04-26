Crypto Industry Can't Count On Congress, At Least Not Yet

By Carolina Bolado (April 26, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The cryptocurrency industry could use some additional regulation and oversight, but Congress is unlikely to act anytime soon, likely leaving the industry with a patchwork of guidance from legal settlements and judicial decisions, experts said Tuesday at a conference in Miami. At the Offshore Alert conference on fraud investigations and recovery efforts in finance, experts in the cryptocurrency industry lauded efforts by the federal government in recent months to focus on digital assets, including an executive order from President Joe Biden and a robust speech on digital assets this month from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. But much-needed action from Congress...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS