McCarter & English Beefs Up Energy Bench In DC

By Justin Wise (April 29, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP supplied a boost to its environment and energy practice, adding a former Holland & Knight LLP attorney who represents electric energy clients on the transactions, regulatory and litigation fronts. Alvin Taylor joined McCarter & English as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office, according to a Tuesday statement from the firm. The lawyer arrived after about eight years in the D.C. office of BigLaw firm Holland & Knight, where his practice included representing organizations in proceedings and rulemakings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the agency responsible for regulating sales of electricity and transmission of electricity in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS