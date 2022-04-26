NALP Says Associate Atty Hiring, Attrition Up Sharply In '21

By Hailey Konnath (April 26, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Associates left law firms in 2021 at a rate that reached a historic high, though firms also hired significantly more associates last year, according to an attrition report released Tuesday by the NALP Foundation for Law Career Research and Education. In its annual Update on Associate Attrition, the NALP Foundation looked at data from 125 participating U.S. and Canadian law firms. The firms reported "radical increases" in both the levels of associate hiring and attrition, the foundation said in a statement Tuesday. Attrition reached an average rate of 26%, up from 16% in 2020, per the report. The average rate in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS