FCA Hires Over 250 Staff So Far This Year, Expects More

By Irene Madongo (April 27, 2022, 6:11 PM BST) -- The U.K. finance watchdog has recruited more than 250 workers so far this year as it gears up for the government's post-Brexit regulatory overhaul and its aim to become more transparent and accountable. The additional staff have joined at all levels and include specialists in anti-money laundering, fighting digital crime and enforcement, Nikhil Rathi, Financial Conduct Authority chief executive, said in a speech on Tuesday to City Week. The annual gathering of the international financial services sector is organized in partnership with the U.K. government and leading City institutions. "We expect to keep hiring at that pace throughout the year and...

