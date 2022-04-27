Financial Services Co. Stole Trade Secrets, Rival Says In Suit

By Adam Lidgett (April 27, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Bayport Financial Services has launched a lawsuit against a competitor and a pair of former executives alleging a scheme to try and swipe valuable trade secrets, claiming the rival's bid to buy certain parts of Bayport's business was nothing more than a "Trojan horse." In a Tuesday complaint filed in Florida federal court, Bayport Financial Services (USA) Inc. targeted CFG Partners LLC, its Colombian arm, CFG's sole shareholder BayBoston Managers LLC and former Bayport executives Pablo Montesano and Lucia Lopina. The complaint said that CFG and BayBoston tried to buy Bayport's operations in Mexico and Colombia, initially approaching Bayport in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS