Law360 (April 27, 2022, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Sports & Betting Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Sports & Betting Editorial Advisory Board are: Jodi S. Balsam, Brooklyn Law School Jodi S. Balsam teaches sports law at Brooklyn Law School and at NYU School of Law. She co-authored a leading sports law case book and writes and speaks on sports law developments internationally. She formerly was counsel for operations and litigation at the National Football League. Alen Cisija,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS