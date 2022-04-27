CMA Gets Post-Brexit Cancer Drug Pricing Pact From Aspen

By Matthew Perlman (April 27, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- U.K. authorities reached a deal Wednesday allowing the country to enforce an agreement Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. cut with Europe's competition enforcer last year to lower prices for six cancer medications after an investigation into excessive pricing. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement it assisted the National Health Service in securing commitments from Aspen that make the agreement enforceable in U.K. courts following the country's exit from the European Union. The European Commission accepted an offer from Aspen last February that included lowering prices for the "life-saving drugs" by an average of 73%, but the CMA said Wednesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS