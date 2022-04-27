Nursing Home Biz Wins Court Approval Of Bankruptcy Plan

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 27, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- American Eagle Delaware Holding Co. LLC won court approval Wednesday of a Chapter 11 plan to eliminate $40 million of debt and allow the bankrupt nursing home chain to keep operating, overcoming the dissent of one class of bondholders that voted to reject the plan. At a virtual hearing Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge J. Kate Stickles of the District of Delaware said she would confirm the plan after no one at the hearing raised objections. "The debtors are incredibly pleased that the business is able to emerge successfully and continue to support its residents," Shanti M. Katona of Polsinelli PC,...

