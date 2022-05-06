Legal Sector Breaks Through Hiring Slump To Add 4,700 Jobs

By Aebra Coe (May 6, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- After a slow start to 2022, the legal industry added 4,700 jobs in April, according to preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The number of jobs in the legal sector rose from 1,173,200 in March to 1,177,900 in April, according to preliminary numbers released by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics. Between January and March, legal sector job numbers declined slightly each month, by 900 in February and 700 in March. The last time the industry experienced an increase in jobs as large as the one in April was last October. Click to view interactive version...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS