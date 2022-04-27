Express Scripts Wants Departing Attys To Aid Acthar Dispute

By Lauraann Wood (April 27, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Local counsel for Rockford, Illinois, shouldn't be allowed to exit the city's antitrust suit over Mallinckrodt's anti-seizure drug Acthar because they're the only ones who can address some outlying discovery disputes in the case, Express Scripts argued Tuesday. Express Scripts Inc. and certain subsidiaries are taking the "admittedly unusual step" of opposing Chicago firm Myers & Flowers PC's motion to withdraw from Rockford's antitrust suit, they said, because it is the only firm that can help navigate issues relating to some of the city's discovery productions and privileges asserted by its longtime consultant, Rockford Consulting & Brokerage Inc. The company says...

