CFPB's Chopra Flags Credit Card Rules For Potential Review

By Jon Hill (April 27, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra previewed more of his policymaking agenda at a House hearing on Wednesday, outlining actions that include prioritizing work on consumer data access rules and potentially revisiting regulations on credit card late fees. Appearing in person before the House Financial Services Committee, Chopra told lawmakers he has asked his staff to explore whether the CFPB should reopen rules written more than a decade ago to implement the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act, or CARD Act. Those rules, which were originally issued by the Federal Reserve, lay out various consumer protection requirements and restrictions...

