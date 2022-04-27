Va. Judge Won't Toss German Supplier's Laminate TM Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (April 27, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge refused Wednesday to boot a supplier's claims that a distributor poached its trade secrets for laminate products, finding that U.S. trademarks at the center of the suit weigh against hearing the claims in a German forum. U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon determined in an opinion that he would not dismiss a trademark and trade secrets suit filed against Carbon-Core Corp. by Germany-based Spheretex GmbH, which alleges that the distributor released copycat versions of Spheretex's laminate bulking materials after terminating their distribution agreement. Virginia-based Carbon-Core had sought to ax the suit in October 2020 and claimed that...

