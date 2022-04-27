Dragonfly Capital Launches $650M Crypto-Focused Fund

By Charlie Innis (April 27, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency-focused venture capital firm Dragonfly Capital, advised by Cooley LLP, said Wednesday it raised $650 million for its latest fund to invest in companies in the growing digital asset space. The total raised for the latest fund, dubbed Dragonfly Capital III, is over double what the firm bagged in previous funds. It raised $225 million in its second venture fund and $100 million in its first fund, according to prior statements. The investment firm's managing partner, Haseeb Qureshi, said in a blog post that the third fund will back "the most disruptive founders, protocol builders and hackers of this generation."...

