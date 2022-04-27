'His Arena': Roberts Honors Breyer At Final Argument

By Jimmy Hoover (April 27, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Justice Stephen Breyer sat for the final oral argument of his 28-year Supreme Court career on Wednesday, during which Chief Justice John Roberts paid an emotional tribute to Breyer's "remarks profound and moving, questions challenging and insightful, and hypotheticals downright silly." Justice Breyer will retire from nearly three decades as an associate justice of the court at the end of the term in late June or early July. The conclusion of the court's April session Wednesday marked the last time he will participate in oral arguments, with the remainder of the term dedicated to writing opinions and deciding outstanding cases. The chief...

