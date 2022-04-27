Reps. Ask Congress Leaders To Finally Pass Pot Banking Bill

By Sam Reisman (April 27, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The House members behind a bipartisan bill to broaden the cannabis industry's access to banking on Wednesday asked congressional leaders to include the legislation as part of the America Competes Act, a massive investment bill that is headed for conference. "As all levels of government continue to advance comprehensive cannabis reforms, addressing the irrational, unfair and unsafe denial of banking services to state-legal cannabis businesses must be a top priority," Reps. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., and Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., wrote in a letter to U.S. Senate and House of Representatives leadership of both parties. The missive marks the latest effort in a concerted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS